Video: “I would have gotten married in 2005 but..”- Allwell Ademola speaks on why she is single at 41

Allwell Ademola, a 41-year-old actress from Nigeria, opens up about the painful reason why she is still unmarried.

The actress discussed her love life in an interview with her colleague Biola Bayo for her YouTube program, Talk to B.

If tragedy hadn’t snatched the love of her life, she said she would have been married since 2005.

Allwell Ademola, who was overcome with grief, boldly shared how losing her lover had a significant influence on her life.

She disclosed that she had been talking to him on the phone when he was shot, which left her devastated for two years.

She shared how her dreams of a happily ever after were shattered by the cruel hands of fate.

In her words:

“I know a lot of people who don’t want to be married and want to be alone. I know those who want to be married but don’t want kids.

I was supposed to have gotten married in 2005, but he died in November, that same year. I was talking to him on phone when he got shot. I lost my mind for 2 years”.