Video: I won’t ever feature Burnaboy, Davido or Wizkid, I am not interested – Speed Darlington

Controversial Speed Darlington, a Nigerian singer, revealed in an interview that he will never feature top Afrobeats singers Burnaboy, Wizkid, and Davido.

Due to the fact that the three are in no way comparable, Speed Darlington said he is not interested in featuring them.

He continued by saying that feauturing Wizkid, Davido, and Burnaboy would lead to them claiming that they are what makes him, and he would never accept that.

Speed Darlington claims that no one can make him because he is already popular before any rumored collaboration with Wizkid, Davido, or Burnaboy.

Additionally, Speed Darlington stated during the interview that Grammy Award winner Burnaboy, real name Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, used a sample of his slang to catch his attention.

He said; “Burnaboy made a video in the Bathroom to get my attention, they are not on my Level.”

See reactions to Speed Darlington interview below;

stankor_: I need this type of speedy confidence in my life. I have met him in New York few times. He meant everything he said here. He actually believe he is bigger than Wiz. Davido and Burna. Lol.

sleek_daisy: No one should disrespect our president. Salute to the GOAT, we Akpians are very proud of you 🙌🙌🙌.

real_zamaniii: Them supposed arrest this guy if we get good government for this country if not waiting be this 😂😂😂😂😂.*

*hypeman.morgan: Being proud of yourself is one way to conquer this world…people aren’t happy to see u winning so dnt wait for em to cheer u bro cheer yourself…this is one reason i love Speed Darlinton, He cheers himself and keeps moving.