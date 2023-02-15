Video: “I wish you true love my guy”- Olakunle Churchill celebrates Rosy Meurer on her 31st birthday

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Olakunle Churchill praised her for being beautiful, understanding and encouraging.

Sharing stunning photos of his valentine Queen, Olakunle Churchill expressed how blessed he is to have her as his life partner.







Businessman, Olakunle Churchill has penned a sweet note to his wife, Rosy Meurer as she turns 31 today, February 15th.

Sharing stunning photos of his valentine Queen, Olakunle Churchill expressed how blessed he is to have her as his life partner.

He praised her for being beautiful, understanding and encouraging.

Praying for her, the father of two wished her happiness and true love.

“I am so blessed to have you as my life partner, such a beautiful, understanding and encouraging woman @rosymeurer. I wish you re happiness and true love on your birthday my guy”

rosy

Rosy Meurer marks 31st birthday with steamy photos

His wife on her part, had shared steamy photos to mark her birthday.

In her birthday shoot, Rosy was dressed in black lingerie holding a bouquet and in another photo, holding a champagne glass.

Expressing gratitude to her creator, she appreciated him for the gift of life and the privilege of being able to celebrate another birthday.

Rosy Meurer noted how her heavenly father has given her all she needs, good health, sharp mind and a happy family.

“Heavenly Father, I thank you for the gift of life and the privilege of being able to celebrate another birthday. You have given me all I need: health, a sharp mind, and a happy family. I pray that I never stop experiencing the wonders of God in my life.

Cheers to Life”.