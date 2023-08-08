Video: “I wish you the best of luck my baby” – Frodd sends emotional message for his wife as it gets close to her delivery

Frodd, one of the housemates in the BBNaija Season 8 All-Star Edition, sent a touching letter to his expectant wife as the day of her delivery drew near during a diary session with Big Brother.

He expressed his awareness of the significance of this week for both of them and conveyed his daily prayers, even at that very moment.

She received a heartfelt good luck message from Frodd, who called her “baby.”

While he was aware that he couldn’t be there physically, he still wanted her to know how much he loved her and that everything would be okay since he knew she was strong.

His statement: “I know what this week means to you, I know what it means to us. I pray everyday and I’m still praying for you till now.”

“I wish you the best of luck my love, I wish you the best of luck my baby. I wish you everything good. I know I won’t be there but I want you to know that I love you and I want you to know that you’re good and you’ll be find.”