Video: “I wish to always stay close”- Rosy Meurer celebrates her stepdaughter as she marks birthday

Rosy Meurer, a Nollywood actress, has joined her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, to commemorate the birthday of his daughter, Abimbola.

Rosy expressed her affection for the celebrant by sharing images of her.

Rosy expressed a wish to constantly be close to her stepdaughter in order to witness her story evolve.

“As you turn a year older, may God bless you as you grow to be a woman after God’s own heart. May God lead you and sustain you. I pray that you learn to love God with all your heart, mind, and soul. Happy birthday Princess! I wish to always stay close to watch your story unfold. God bless your mommy for Al she does. LOVE YOU ALWAYS”.

“Pregnant” Rosy Meurer clears the air on separation with Olakunle Churchill

In other news The Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer has spoken out about her apparent breakup with philanthropist billionaire Olakunle Churchill

Recall how a story from Gistlover claimed that Churchill’s infidelity and physical violence caused the couple to split up

The couple’s wellbeing was confirmed by a video released by Rosy Meurer. The touching moment when Churchill said goodbye to his wife and son at the airport was captured on tape.

Given the rumors that Rosy is expecting a child, it is not unlikely that the mother of one is about to give birth to their supposed child.

Rosy Meurer posted the video and a positive caption to her verified Instagram page.

“SUMMER VACAY VIBES.

See you in a bit baby.

Guess my next location.”