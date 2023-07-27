Video: “I will walk naked on the streets of Lagos if Peter Obi wins”- Charly Boy vows

Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy or Area Fada, has vowed to walk naked on the streets of Lagos if Peter Obi, the Labor Party’s 2023 Presidential candidate, wins the election tribunal.

In the aftermath of the election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner.

This irritated Peter Obi and the People Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, who are currently fighting Tinubu’s victory in court.

On Wednesday, Charly Boy took to Twitter to reveal his plans if Peter Obi is declared the winner of the Tribunal.

He vowed to walk naked around the streets of Lagos.

“When Tribunal announce say Peter Obi don win even before the case reach Supreme Court. Wetin’ you go dat day?

For me, I go naked Waka from one end of Bodillon to Falomo.

U nko?”.

“Nigeria needs more men like you”- Peter Obi celebrates Charly Boy as he turns 73

The 73-year-old iconic singer Chukwuemeka Oputa, also known as Charly Boy, has received praise from Labour Party presidential contender Peter Obi.

He celebrated the celebrant’s new age with him and thanked him for being an advocate for good government while posting a photo of them on Twitter.

He observed how the performer bravely spoke out against unfairness, corruption, and other social issues that hindered the development of the nation.

Nigeria needs more men like Charly Boy, according to Peter Obi.

“My dear elder brother, Charles “Chukwuemeka Oputa – I rejoice with and celebrate you today as you mark your 73rd birthday anniversary. You have consistently remained an advocate of good governance in Nigeria”.

“You fearlessly raised your voice against injustice, corruption, and other societal ills that contend with the peace and progress of our nation. We need more men like you in Nigeria who can speak truth to power and hold the leaders accountable”.