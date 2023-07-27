Video: “I will never be poor” – Actress Yetunde Barnabas and husband gift their daughter a mini estate as birthday Gift

Following a new development in their family, popular Nollywood actress Yetunde Barnabas and her footballer husband Olayinka Peter have prompted Nigerians to resort to prayer.

Yetunde Barnabas and her footballer husband gave their 1-year-old daughter Gemma Olayinka a mini estate worth millions of naira.

Yetunde Barnabas’ first child, Gemma, turns one year old yesterda, July 26th, 2023, and the actress took to Instagram to celebrate with lovely images.

Yetunde Barnabas posted on Instagram, “Happy 1st Birthday to my Womb Opener, my precious and rare Gem, my mini Me and the one after my heart, My Fave Human @gemma_olayinka, My heart in human Form.” God’s creation is stunning.

GOD loves us too much that is why you were given to us. I am blessed to have you as my Baby, you are our blessing, I remembered when you came out the first word, I said to you was my baby my baby Such and emotional moment for me and your dad…. God is too Great.

I may not be a perfect Human but I promise to be a perfect Mother for ur sake, By Leading you in right path and in the way of the LORD…. May your life be filled with the wonders and glory of his abiding love. Keep blooming with GOD’S GRACE…

You will continue to grow in Wisdom knowledge and understanding in JESUS MIGHTY NAME AMEN.”

See her post below;

In her latest post, Yetunde Barnabas shows off the mini-estate she and her husband gifted their daughter Gemma on her first birthday.

She wrote; “Say hello to the latest Land lady to a MINI ESTATE BIGGEST GEM 💎 @gemma_olayinka now owns a Court to her name…. CONGRATULATIONS My baby @gemma_olayinka Thank you Daddy @olayinka_peter and mummy Love you…♥️♥️♥️.”

See below;

See reactions below;

investor_0123: God, where my papa Dey when him mate Dey hustle ………………anyway congratulations .

rkzdrinks: I will never be poor in my life, congratulations.

tee_gold16: e I will never be poor in my life, Congratulations Gemma.

tiernyolalere: idunu e dale Yetunde, Gemma grow in grace.

amokemi_: Eleda when ???? It’s your daughter again.

m.a.r.y_moore: Owo lowo footballer😍congratulations Gemma.

rhi_kky: Big Congratulations To Her.