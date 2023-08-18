ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “I will never be friends with anyone who did this to Ilebaye if I find out” – Cross vows

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 311 1 minute read

In response to Illebaye’s awful incident that occurred in the house this morning, Big Brother Naija All Stars Cross has spoken out.

Recall how Pere and a few of the boys intended to set Ilebaye up in order to get her disqualified. Ike was shortly seen taking her clothes out of her drawer and dumping them all over the bathroom floor.

Cross apologized profusely to whoever had handled the self-described “Gen Z Baddie” badly. He told Seyi, expressing his rage and dissatisfaction;

“When I go out and find out who did this, oh God, whoever you are, even if you are a messiah, I will never ever talk to that person again”.

See his video below*

“I would rather die than betray you” – Cross vows to CeeC

Cross, a BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate, showed his unshakeable devotion to protecting CeeC’s trust, even going so far as to make a solemn pledge that he would sooner take a one-way trip to the hereafter than betray her trust.

This critical encounter took place during a private heart-to-heart conversation between the two participants.

CeeC, who is known for her reserved manner, appears to have divulged something very important to Cross, sparking his unbelievable declaration.Cross expressed his sincere gratitude for CeeC’s faith in him, noting that she had confided in him more openly than any other housemate.This newfound vulnerability seemed to strengthen their bond, as Cross resolved to uphold and protect CeeC’s trust.

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 311 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Reactions As Actress Mercy Aigbe Shows Off Natural Face Without Makeup

49 mins ago

There Were Times I Felt Like Ending My Life Because Of How People Mocked My Height – Chinedu Ikedieze

1 hour ago

“Davido Gave Me $30k, He Told Me Not To Share It, But I Gave Poco-Lee $10k For Clubbing” Portable

1 hour ago

Video: “I’d rather die than allow Mercy win” – Ike vows, says 2019 win should’ve been his

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button