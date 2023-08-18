Video: “I will never be friends with anyone who did this to Ilebaye if I find out” – Cross vows

In response to Illebaye’s awful incident that occurred in the house this morning, Big Brother Naija All Stars Cross has spoken out.

Recall how Pere and a few of the boys intended to set Ilebaye up in order to get her disqualified. Ike was shortly seen taking her clothes out of her drawer and dumping them all over the bathroom floor.

Cross apologized profusely to whoever had handled the self-described “Gen Z Baddie” badly. He told Seyi, expressing his rage and dissatisfaction;

“When I go out and find out who did this, oh God, whoever you are, even if you are a messiah, I will never ever talk to that person again”.

See his video below*

“I would rather die than betray you” – Cross vows to CeeC

Cross, a BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate, showed his unshakeable devotion to protecting CeeC’s trust, even going so far as to make a solemn pledge that he would sooner take a one-way trip to the hereafter than betray her trust.

This critical encounter took place during a private heart-to-heart conversation between the two participants.

CeeC, who is known for her reserved manner, appears to have divulged something very important to Cross, sparking his unbelievable declaration.Cross expressed his sincere gratitude for CeeC’s faith in him, noting that she had confided in him more openly than any other housemate.This newfound vulnerability seemed to strengthen their bond, as Cross resolved to uphold and protect CeeC’s trust.