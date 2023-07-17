Video: “I will name them one after the other” – Judy Austin vow to to expose the married lesbians and pimps in the industry

Judy Austin, Yul Edochie’s second wife, has gone on a rage, claiming that she is ready to expose her colleagues in the industry.

Judy Austin, who has been in the crosshairs of Nigerians for over a year when her marriage to Yul Edochie was made public, has gone haywire and stated her willingness to expose some industry people.

According to Judy Austin, some industry players who act like saints have skeletons in their closets.

She stated that several married women in the film industry are lesbians who pimp married guys.

She has vowed to expose all who are involved in her marital drama pretending to be holy and also applauding Instagram vlogger, Gistlover to spread lies about her and Yul Edochie.

adaigbo1: You go explain tire, onye oshi amu.

nene_george: You’re the one paying bloggers to trash May and you’re still the one shouting. Aunty please crawl inside biko!!!

bellz_beautybase: 6mins of saying the same thing, I blame myself for listening.

nene_george: You can still address us without shouting at us. Stop shouting at us, we didn’t send you to snatch someone’s husband. We thought you were so unbothered, what suddenly happened? Judy Onye oshii amu!!!

iam_amyzon: You know she’s an actress and a hungry one, so she likes acting and using her predicament to chase clout for more views so that she and her Odiegwu husband to earn more.

official_yanki_p’: Very shameless and classless for a woman to descend to the level of dating married men and even steal from another woman. Where is your conscience?