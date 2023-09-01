Video: “I Will Make the Announcement Myself” – Eve Esin Reacts to Reports of Welcoming A Child After 12 Years Of Marriage

Eve Esin, a Nollywood actress, has responded to viral Facebook rumor saying she gave birth after 12 years of marriage.

Eve wrote on her Instagram page that she tried to disregard the news but that multiple calls from friends and relatives compelled her to speak out.

Eve stated that she is not married, talk more of being being married for 12 years, and that she does not have a child.

She stated that the images making the rounds were obtained from various movie sets.

Eve Esin observed that marriage and childbearing will occur in God’s time, and she planned to make a fuss about it.

“Facebookers let me be with false narratives, please.

I initially wanted to ignore this but I’m tired of defending myself. Friends and family calling to congrats over someone else’s supposed “CONTENT”.

I am not married! Talk more of being married for 12 years.

I have no child!

These are all different movie set pics!

All these will happen and I will make the noise myself. Haba! What’s this?”.

See the post below;