Video: “I will jubilate and people will watch me dance”- Debbie Shokoya tells haters amid husband snatching allegations

  The soon to be MRS took to her Instagram page to share a happy photo as she took swipe at her haters.


Nollywood actress, Debbie Shokoya is clearly unbothered with the news circulating around about her affair with a married man.

The soon to be MRS took to her Instagram page to share a happy photo as she took swipe at her haters.

Debbie Shokoya declared that she will jubilate and people would watch her dance the dance if victory just like David.

She added that her mouth shall be filled with praises till the end of time.

“I will jubilate and people will watch em dance the dance of victory just like David.

Praise shall be filled in the mouth of the child of God till the end of time.

Ireoluwa Ama wamiri ni gbogbo ojumo aiye mi”.

