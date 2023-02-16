Video: I will expose you – Wizkid’s aide Godson warns D’Prince, drags him to shreds over Big Wiz and Tiwa Savage

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Godson accused D’Prince of hating on Wizkid and Popular Songstress, Tiwa Savage.

He vowed to expose D’Prince when he’s sober and added that the crack they’re taking would likely bring them to ruin.

Godson also asked the musician, who manages budding singer Ruger, to stop feeding his artistes with hate.







Award winning superstar, Wizkid’s associate, Uyi Godson, has laid a strong allegation on Rapper and Don Jazzy’s brother, D’Prince.

Taking to his Instagram story, on Wednesday, Godson accused D’Prince of hating on Wizkid and Popular Songstress, Tiwa Savage.

The socialite tagged D’Prince, and told him that hating on Starboy Crooner and Tiwa Savage has to end this year.

Godson also asked the musician, who manages budding singer Ruger, to stop feeding his artistes with hate.

He vowed to expose D’Prince when he’s sober and added that the crack they’re taking would likely bring them to ruin.

His post reads;

“@dprincemavin hating on wiz and Tiwa has to stop in 2023 when you are sober I will expose YOU and stop feeding ur artist with hating mentality” This crack you guys are taking will ruin ur life before u even know it @dprincemavin you are cancelled”.

This isn’t the first time, Godson has stood up in defense of his boss, Wizkid.