Video: I will do my own back, how can he put my name on Goat?- Bimbo Ademoye says following birthday surprise from Kunle Remi

Actress Bimbo Ademoye has just received an epic surprise in the form of a Goat from her onscreen lover and close colleague, Kunle Remi for her 32nd birthday today, February 4, 2022.

Shocked at the surprise gift, Bimbo Ademoye in a viral video was heard saying

“Kunle sent this shit, what am i supposed to do with a Goat, how can he put my name on Goat, I can’t touch this shit, i will do my own back, oh my God”

Bimbo Ademoye had earlier taken to her Instagram page to pen an appreciation post to God for her birthday.

Bimbo mentioned that she is grateful for where she is, for those showering her with love, and for her career.