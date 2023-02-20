Video: “I will deal with him” – Nigerian man exposes alleged face behind Gistlovers blog, Gistlovers responds

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A Facebook user identified as Nwoba Chika Nwoba has revealed alleged details of an individual whom he claims to be the face behind Gistlovers blog.

According to the post on Facebook, Gistlovers’ real name is Nnamdi Eme. He further claimed that he’s 24 years old and he studied at Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka.

He added that he’s working together with an ICT expert and they have confirmed the name of a hotel he frequents.

In his words:

“This is Gistlover. He’s from Etiti community of Bende LGA, Abia State. His name is Nnamdi Eme. He’s 24 years old. He studied Business Administration at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka. His father was a lecturer there. He’s Professor J.K Eme. “After dealing with Gistlover, he’ll agree that he’s learning work from what I can do. Just give me few days from now, he’ll be in camera handcuffed, confessing his sins. Dino Melaye and Apostle Suleiman should calm down. I have swung into action. Just a few days from now. There’s a hotel he lodges in Benin City with a DSS officer. Currently, he’s in Zamfara State. His update of not being from the South East was just a badinage aimed at diverting attention. After summarizing what I am doing this night. “I will give you a deeper exposition of him. He’s an ICT expert. He’s very ICT savvy. Keep fingers crossed with me.”

Reacting to the post, @gistloversgram_media debunked the rumours, revealing that the person whose detail was exposed is a police officer.