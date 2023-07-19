Video: I will be glad to leave this world without talking to Basketmouth, Julius Agwu – Comedian AY

Ayodeji Makun, aka AY, a Nollywood actor and comedian, says he would be content to leave the world without speaking to Basket Mouth and Julius Agwu.

Ay stated clearly that he is done attempting to reconcile with his colleagues, Basketmouth and Julius Agwu, with whom he has long had disagreements.

Basketmouth and AY had a 17-year feud, which AY claimed was over an unpaid N30,00 debt owed to him by Basketmouth.

Basketmouth, for his part, refuted the claim, claiming that he and AY were never friends and that, contrary to AY’s claim that he was not permitted to attend his wedding, he never invited AY.

Julius Agwu, on the other hand, gave an interview in which he accused AY of organizing a comedy show on a date when many people are aware he has his own show.

In a new interview with Teju Babyface, AY stated that he has tried in vain to reconcile with the duo and that at this point, he will be content if he dies without reconciling with them.

He made it clear that their senior colleagues are aware of his efforts to reconcile with the duo, and that the senior colleagues have asked him to call it quits if the parties involved do not yield.

“The bros [senior colleagues in the comedy industry] knew and at some point in time, they had to ask me to slow down. They were like: ‘You’re doing too much. You are putting in too much to make this thing work. Friendship is not by force.

I was believing that ‘No, this can work’. Even in my last stand-up comedy, I had to go on stage and I did another routine ‘My guy. How’s my guy? This is my guy. If you see this guy, tell him he’s my guy.’ And the following morning, every where exploded again. ‘We are not friends. We are not that. We are not this.’

So, for me now, I’m not pushing anything anymore. As I’m here now as AY, if I have to go to my grave without sitting with any of these guys to say ‘hello, ‘hi,’ I will be happy.” he said.