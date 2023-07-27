Video: “I wasn’t smart, I wasted N500K he gave me to visit him” — Viral fan of Cubana Chief Priest opens up

A fan of popular nightclub owner Cubana Chief Priest, who went viral after receiving a ‘bombastic side eye,’ expresses regret after lavishly spending the money given to him by the businessman.

About a year ago, a young man identified as Damilola Ishola made headlines after following the countenance of Cubana Chief Priest while attempting to film him.

In a recent interview, the fan discusses what happened during and after the viral event, as well as how he regrets losing money.

According to Damilola, he received N500,000 from the businessman but spent it on a hotel and drinks during his visit to the celebrity bartender.

In his defence, he believed he’d get more money for Cubana by visiting him in person in appreciation of the token handed to him.

He said in part, “Me and hin do video call, he give me N500k. I go Abuja that time, go visit am. When we reached Abuja, we lodged in hotel, buy drinks, we ball. Someone that gave you that kind of money can do more. However, the investment didn’t yield any result.”

Watch the video below …