Video: “I wasn’t feeling right, so I took a break”- Simi explains why she stopped working out

Simi Kosoko, better known by her stage name Simi, has disclosed why she stopped exercising. The singer uploaded a video of her exercising with her daughter Adejare.

Simi admitted that she stopped exercising because the last time she did it, she felt as though something had broken inside of her.

She visited the hospital, where she was examined, and nine days later, she was standing again.

She wrote, “The last time I worked out, I think I ‘broke’ something. I wasn’t feeling right, so I took a break. Went to the hospital to get checked (I’m good). 9 days later, I’m back at it – cos the longer you stop, the harder it is to keep going. My legs were wobbly after this lol”

Simi speaks on why she accepted to date Adekunle Gold

Simisola Kosoko, a well-known singer who goes by the stage name Simi, tells the tale of how her husband, Adekunle Gold, persisted in trying to date her in the beginning of their relationship.

Simi revealed that Adekunle Gold, a.k.a. AG Baby, had been messaging her on Facebook for a while but that she hadn’t noticed until they started dating in a recent interview with The Beat 99.9 FM in Lagos.

She recalled their first encounter, which occurred at one of her concerts, and how Adekunle Gold’s sincere kindness ultimately persuaded her to begin dating him several months later.

They dated for five years before getting married in 2019, according to the talented singer best known for her song “Stranger,” who also revealed this.

She, however, stated that her reason for agreeing to date him was because of his niceness.

In her words;

“In the gospel community, I was pretty well known. And he [Adekunle Gold] had heard my album at that time as well.

“He has been reaching out to me on Facebook, DMing me on Facebook. But I didn’t see those DMs until we started dating.

“I don’t remember how we eventually linked up again. I had a show Bogobiri, and he turned up. He was very slim at that time with white BYC and jeans. He came to see me perform. I was like, ‘Oh hey! He was like, ‘Oh! I’m such a fan.’ And I was like, ‘Okay!’ [laughs].

“I don’t know, he must have been persistent because there is a friendship that came out from there. I thought he was a really nice guy. We became friends and later that year, he asked me out.

“I mean, as much as I was sounding like all that, I still didn’t really have nothing. He was a nice guy and I was like, ‘Okay, I don’t mind a nice guy’ [laughs].”