Video: I was worried about my husband’s decision to join politics – Adesua Etomi spills

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Adesua Etormi in a recent interview said she was worried when her husband disclosed his ambitions and decided to join politics.*

Recall that Adesua Etormi in a recent interview, she was worried when her husband disclosed his ambitions and decided to join politics.

Adesua Etomi the wife of music executive and politician Banky W, has revealed her reactions when her husband told her about joining politics.

In 2019, Banky W joined politics to run for the federal constituency of Eti-Osa in the House of Representatives as a member of the Modern Democratic Party (MDP). In 2022, Banky W was declared the winner of the Peoples Democratic Party for House of Reps.

According to Adesua Etormi in a recent interview, she was worried when her husband disclosed his ambitions and decided to join politics.

However, she added that her fears and her concerns subsided when she realized Banky W was pursuing a higher purpose.