Video: I was worried about my husband’s decision to join politics – Adesua Etomi spills

Adesua Etomi the wife of music executive and politician Banky W, has revealed her reactions when her husband told her about joining politics.

In 2019, Banky W joined politics to run for the federal constituency of Eti-Osa in the House of Representatives as a member of the Modern Democratic Party (MDP). In 2022, Banky W was declared the winner of the Peoples Democratic Party for House of Reps.

However, she added that her fears and her concerns subsided when she realized Banky W was pursuing a higher purpose.

When Banky said he was going to go into politics, I was a little bit worried, she said.

I spoke about this many times before but I also believe that purpose is more important than fear.

I want to see him prove his purpose, so he has my support 100 percent.

