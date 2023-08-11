Video: “I Was Victim of Another Experiment” – Princess Reveals Why She Was Kicked of the BBNaijaAllStars

Princess has amazed Nigerians by revealing why she was kicked out of the BBNaija show by Bisola, Mike, and Dorathy.

In a recent interview with Hero Daniels, the evicted BBNaija housemate said that the trio unanimously decided to eliminate her based on ‘familiarity’.

“I became the scape goat of another experiment – The jury. It really does make me wonder. It wasn’t based on fact. It was definitely based on familiarity. A lucky dip”, she said.

Watch the video below:

This is coming shortly after she opened up on her main reason for enrolling in the reality show other than the quest for N120M grand prize.

Despite believing she had a chance at the N120 million ultimate reward, she acknowledged the tough the competition was.

Princess made this known in a recent interview with media figure, Hero Daniels, where she revealed that her reason for being on the show was to promote her business.

“I knew that Big Brother [reality show] does not define me. I knew that I went there to promote my businesses. I knew the money [N120m grand prize] would be tough. I probably felt I had a shot but it was a situation of if you get to break even.

“So, just like the first time [Double Wahala season in 2018], I knew that if people just look deeper they would see. [But] No, they did get shallower just like with everything since the 2000s; it get worse and worse.

“And it’s fine because there are few people that looked deeper. There are a few people that saw a quintessential being that is not even deserving of the show.”