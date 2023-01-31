Video: I was stillborn – Toyin Abraham recounts strange spiritual story surrounding her birth
However, she disclosed that a man of God from Ibadan came requesting she is returned back home until the naming ceremony. She disclosed that she never cried until her naming ceremony when she woke up.
Speaking in an interview with This Day Newspaper, Toyin Abraham said;
“I’m extremely spiritual. One of the problems I had back then was that I didn’t listen to myself. I would hear the voice of the Lord, and I would see it in my dreams, but I would still want to follow my flesh.
But ever since I started following the lead of the Holy Spirit, things have drastically changed for me and I’m extremely happy about it. I’m actually dada – those people that naturally have dreadlocks from birth.
Since birth, I have been spiritual. My parents told me that I was stillborn so they had to throw me away. Then there was a clergyman from Ibadan who came to the hospital and asked about me and I was brought back to life. I was told that I never cried or did anything until the day of my naming ceremony.
It was the moment they named me Oluwatoyin that I started crying as a baby. Again, when they wanted to shave off my locks they had to tell me it was the Holy Spirit because I didn’t want them to do it.”