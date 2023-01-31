Video: I was stillborn – Toyin Abraham recounts strange spiritual story surrounding her birth

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Speaking in an interview with This Day Newspaper, Toyin Abraham-Ajeyemi has shared a strange story surrounding her birth.

Toyin Abraham has shared how her mother gave birth to her as a stillborn and how she was disposed of by the hospital.

Actress and box office queen, Toyin Abraham-Ajeyemi has shared a strange story surrounding her birth.

Toyin Abraham has shared how her mother gave birth to her as a stillborn and how she was disposed of by the hospital.

However, she disclosed that a man of God from Ibadan came requesting she is returned back home until the naming ceremony. She disclosed that she never cried until her naming ceremony when she woke up.

Speaking in an interview with This Day Newspaper, Toyin Abraham said;