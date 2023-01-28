Video: I was shocked when my wife volunteered to donate her kidney for me – Rapper Eedris Abdulkareem

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Eedris released a song to express his gratitude to his wife for her support and devotion following his successful surgery.

In the song titled ‘Thank You’, the rapper admitted to taking his health for granted when the kidney ailment befell him.

Eedris Abdulkareem, a seasoned Nigerian rapper, recently admitted in a statement that he was taken aback when his wife offered to donate a kidney for him.

This was revealed by Eedris Abdulkareem in an interview with Entertainment Splash where he stated that his renal problems began seven years prior.

Recall The rapper announced his public request for financial assistance after learning that he has kidney disease in July 2022.

The rapper’s wife, Yetunde Sekinat Abdulkareem, opted to aid her ailing husband by donating her kidney.

Eeedris in his chat with TVC Entertainment Splash (E Splash) said

, “About seven years ago, I started feeling that something was wrong with my right kidney. I always feel pain, so I decided to go to the hospital. The doctor told me my kidney is very weak and that I needed to be careful,” he said. “About two years ago, I discovered that the pain increases. We went to the hospital and the doctor confirmed I had a stage four kidney problem. He said the only thing I could do was to start dialysis. “He said it could be reversed if I do the first and second but, if that doesn’t happen, the best option is to do a transplant. My wife called her friend who did a transplant and she said we should see Doctor Bamgboye. “We booked an appointment and went to St. Nicholas Hospital. The doctor did checkups. He said I had to bring a donor and it has to be a family member: a brother, sister, father, or mother who has to be 18 and above to 65. “My wife there asked the doctor if she could be a donor for me and he replied, ‘yes, if you’re compatible’. She asked how she could know that and the doctor spoke of some tests. She said, ‘can we do that now?’ I was shocked. “We never discussed it. She did the first and second tests, and she was. We were to do up to 15. On the last one, while I was on my dialysis bed, the doctor said they saw something in her that might render her incompatible. “She took the 15th test and the doctor took the results to see a professor. The doctor said there was nothing wrong, adding that some growths come up inside the human body that might not necessarily be cancerous.”

