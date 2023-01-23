ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “I was sexually abused by my nanny for six years” — Bambam [Video]

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 318 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • Bambam took to her Instagram page to pour out the hurt and how the traumatic experience affected her as she grew older.
  • The mother of two revealed that she was raped a few times by some guys she dated while younger.
“You will live longer if you have zero expectations from people” – BBNaija star, Bam Bam

BBNaija star, Bamike Olawunmi a.k.a Bambam, narrates her experience at the hands of her nanny who molested and sexually abused her.

The mother of two took to her Instagram page to pour out the hurt and how the traumatic experience affected her as she grew older.

While emphasizing stricter punishment for abusers, Bambam revealed that she was raped a few times by some guys she dated while younger.

In a lengthy note, Bambam wrote;

“I Was Abused by a Nanny as a child between the ages of 2-8. She used my fist to [email protected] and forced me to suck her breast while at it, it has affected me in different ways.

I have also been raped a few times as a young girl, I wasn’t ready to have sex with some of the guys I dated in the past, so they forced themselves on me. During sxx some things trigger trauma I didn’t know wasn’t dealt with, I have gotten help, I still get help.

Look sXx MUST be consensual even in marriage! Sxx must be consensual at all times! Don’t manipulate a mind into it! Not to talk of children?!!!”

“I stand against PEDOPHILIA CHILD TRAFFICKING, CHILD MOLESTATION AND ABUSE/ SXX INDOCTRINATION OF ANY-FORM!

Hurt and mentally sick people hurt other people! That nanny was clearly abused or possessed and felt it was okay to do all she did to me! We have sick people making laws to permit their sick orientations! Make it stop!!!”

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 318 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: Revolution Plus Property: I took bullets for you, was turned into a beast -Toyin Abraham, rages fires back at Odunlade Adekola

42 mins ago

Video: “FBI do your job”- Darlington reports Tunde Ednut over Lavish Birthdays, Nigerians react

53 mins ago

Video: ‘There are people out there who are full of hate and envy’ – Skit maker, Ashmusy speaks on her struggles with controversies

1 hour ago

Video: “Short razz rat”- Dorcas Fapson shares receipts of the items stolen from her while on vacation with Skiibii in Zanzibar [Photos]

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button