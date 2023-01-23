Video: “I was sexually abused by my nanny for six years” — Bambam [Video]
This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.
- Bambam took to her Instagram page to pour out the hurt and how the traumatic experience affected her as she grew older.
- The mother of two revealed that she was raped a few times by some guys she dated while younger.
BBNaija star, Bamike Olawunmi a.k.a Bambam, narrates her experience at the hands of her nanny who molested and sexually abused her.
The mother of two took to her Instagram page to pour out the hurt and how the traumatic experience affected her as she grew older.
While emphasizing stricter punishment for abusers, Bambam revealed that she was raped a few times by some guys she dated while younger.
In a lengthy note, Bambam wrote;
“I Was Abused by a Nanny as a child between the ages of 2-8. She used my fist to [email protected] and forced me to suck her breast while at it, it has affected me in different ways.
I have also been raped a few times as a young girl, I wasn’t ready to have sex with some of the guys I dated in the past, so they forced themselves on me. During sxx some things trigger trauma I didn’t know wasn’t dealt with, I have gotten help, I still get help.
Look sXx MUST be consensual even in marriage! Sxx must be consensual at all times! Don’t manipulate a mind into it! Not to talk of children?!!!”
“I stand against PEDOPHILIA CHILD TRAFFICKING, CHILD MOLESTATION AND ABUSE/ SXX INDOCTRINATION OF ANY-FORM!
Hurt and mentally sick people hurt other people! That nanny was clearly abused or possessed and felt it was okay to do all she did to me! We have sick people making laws to permit their sick orientations! Make it stop!!!”