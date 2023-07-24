Video: “I Was Living Comfortably, I Had a Car, Dog and Cat Before the Show, Bambam Reveals Why She Went to BBNaija

Bamike Olowunmi, popularly referred to as BamBam, said that she participated in Big Brother Naija 2018 to advance her acting profession.

In a recent interview with TVC, the ex-BBNaija Season 3 housemate stated that she was tired of going to movie auditions and not receiving roles.

According to Bambam, after multiple failed casting auditions, she chose to use the exposure provided by the Big Brother platform to kickstart her acting career.

The mother-of-two stated that she has always wanted to be a filmmaker, but that it has been extremely difficult for her and her friends to find acting roles after graduating from film school.

The reality TV star, however said that after she left the Big Brother show, her career skyrocketed.

BamBam said; “I have always wanted to be in filmmaking, so I made the decision to audition for Big Brother [Naija] so I would be seen. Because after I graduated from film school, the hustle was real. I remember myself and my colleagues going to auditions, and it was just a waste of time, strength, and money.

“Sometimes, we do waka pass [minor roles], they [producers] go give you N5k. And I left Abuja [to Lagos to pursue my movie career]. I was actually comfortable in Abuja, where I was. I had a 9-to-5 job. I had a car, a dog, and a cat.”

Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ star, Bella Okagbue has revealed that her family told her not to continue her relationship with Sheggz. The model and social media influencer made this known at the reunion show which aired on Wednesday, June 28.

Bella, a native of Anambra state said she was scolded over her relationship with the London-based footballer while they were in the house.

According to the reality star, her family advised her to focus on her brand, but she eventually chose to still be in a relationship with Sheggz because it’s her decision to make.

She said; From the family I am from, all those things like kissing I did on the show is not allowed. I am meant to be a proper good girl.

I was briefed to focus on my brand as soon as I got out of the house. I thought Sheggz didn’t really like me because I had no idea why my family said so. At that point, I had no doubt about what we shared; I knew what I felt for him and he knew what he felt for me.

After the first day of the interview, I decided to leave things as they were. I came out of the house and my family were saying I lost my home training because I was following man and kissing in the house.

They are my family, they can’t throw me away. After a few days, they came around and everything was fine. I was told not to do the relationship based on what was out there. But at the end of the day, it was my decision and we are still in a relationship.