Video: “I was just a small girl from Agbado Ijaiye” – Ayra Starr shares

Fast rising Nigerian musical act, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe professionally known as Ayra Starr recently reflected on her past.

In a recent tweet, the artist expressed her amazement at how far she’s come in just two short years. “I really don’t even know what I’m gonna do when rush hits a 100mill on YouTube,” she wrote.

“Do I cry, do I jump?? God, 2 years ago, I was just a small girl from Agbado Ijaiye.”

In the age of social media and digital content, it is not uncommon to see individuals rise to fame seemingly overnight.

However, this has been the case for the Cotonou-born singer as her popularity continues to skyrocket.

Ayra’s journey from a young girl in Agbado Ijaiye to a rising star is nothing short of inspirational, evident in the remarkable achievement of her song “Rush” amassing over 94 million views on YouTube.

As the award winning singer reflects on the milestone, she admits to not knowing how to react.

The sheer magnitude of hitting 100 million views on a single platform is a testament to her hard work and dedication.

In December 2019, Ayra Starr shared her debut original song on her page, catching the attention of record executive Don Jazzy. Consequently, she was signed to Mavin Records.