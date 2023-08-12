Video: “I Was Invited to The Show to Do What I Do”— Josh2funny Speaks After Incredible Performance at America’s Got Talent

Josh Alfred, aka Josh2funny, a popular comic and skit maker, has spoken out about his now-famous performance on America’s Got Talent.

The comedian said that America’s Got Talent organizers brought him to the show for comic relief.

“I was invited to the show to do what I do,” he remarked in an interview with Saturday Beats. I went there to promote ‘Josh2funny,’ which is the subject of my comedy.”

Recall that the Internet went agog during the week when the video of his audition went viral.

In the clip, the comedian was rejected by the judges after he claimed to be a speed reader. He claimed to have read three books within a minute but when the judges asked him questions from the book, he could not tell the content.

Shortly after being told ‘no’, the comedian appeared on stage again as the fastest rapper. After the second ‘no’, he returned as a magician.

Josh2funny’s comic performance at the AGT is similar to his social media content, ‘The Audition’, where he plays different funny characters such as a magician, singer, actor and a cook.

Seemingly excited to have performed his content on an international stage, Josh made a post on his Instagram with the caption, “Jesus put me on the biggest stage in the world.”

Thanking his fans and supporters, he wrote, “Thanks to all the magazines and journals writing about me. Thanks to my fans that always believed. Thanks to the people that respect the work I and my team put in. Thanks to Kreb.”