Video: I Was in A Serious Relationship with Genevieve Nnaji for 2yrs – Pat Attah Opens Up

Pat Attah, a veteran of Nollywood, has revealed details about his personal engagement and subsequent breakup with his colleague, the acclaimed Genevieve Nnaji.

Pat Attah bared his heart in a viral video, revealing a fascinating revelation of his two-year love affair with Genevieve.

Their amorous affair, he claims, was far from hidden, as they were completely devoted to one another and embarked on love expeditions to various countries side by side.

Attah went on to say that their relationship ended for undisclosed reasons that he declined to elaborate on.

In his word,

“Here we go again, but I am not going to lie, yes we had something going on, and we were both serious, but for some reasons we had to break up when we had to break up, but that does not mean that the whole thing was not serious.

I think our relationship was about two year or thereabout. Our relationship was not a secret, we went to many places together because we were serious with each other”

This revelation comes several months after he candidly discussed his past relationships with Nigerian actresses

During an interview with Vanguard, the actor recollected how portraying romantic roles became somewhat stereotypical for him in his career.

According to the Anambra State-born actor, he was regularly cast for the role of ‘lover boy’ in almost all the movies he had acted in, however, that wasn’t his nature but was only playing a character.

Pat Attah admitted to dating many actresses in his days in Nollywood.