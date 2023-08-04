Video: I was doing comedy skits while going through hell in my marriage – Nedu spills

Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, also known as Nedu Wazobia, a Nigerian media personality and content producer, has confessed that he struggled to get over his first marriage to Uzoamaka Ohiri.

The comedian admitted that it was the most difficult time of his life, yet he continued to create humorous content to entertain those who had no idea he was miserable.

He made the disclosure while speaking with VJ Adams on MTV Base Africa’s MTV Base Sparks program.

Nedu stated that when his marriage began to fail, he suffered anxiety episodes in 2017/2018 as a result of the difficulties he was facing.

However, the controversial TV and radio host claimed that he was “healed” by another woman before finalizing his divorce from his estranged wife.

He said; “Getting over my first marriage, it was the most difficult period in my life. The funny thing is, it was 2017/2018, I was going through hell, but nobody knew.

“You know how it is when you are taking a walk, and your heart is skipping for no just reason. I was under anxiety attacks. But guess what? I was doing comedy skits and posting daily. But I was going through hell.

“Yes, I have healed fully from that situation, 150 per cent. The person that healed me does not even know she was the one that healed me. I healed even before I left the marriage because if you are not healed, you can’t move on. So, I got to a point where I was healed a bit, and then I moved on and then totally got healed much later.”

OAP Nedu separated from his estranged wife, Uzoamaka, in 2018 after accusing her of paternity fraud.