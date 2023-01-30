Video: “I was confident”- Man who proposes to pretty oyinbo lady 4 days after meeting her narrates love story

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

At a friend’s introduction party, a man from Uganda was captivated by the beauty of a Mzungu woman.

The party’s video editor and photographer, James Mafabi, claimed to have known Gemma Bevington was his wife.

On the fourth day, Mafabi, also known as Jam jim to his friends, claimed to have proposed to Gemma, and she had accepted.

Seldom do people pop up the “Will you marry me?” question after knowing each other for a few days.

They want to know each other well, their likes, hobbies, personalities, and family members among other things before they can think of marriage.

It was a different scenario for a couple who are enjoying their marriage, as it did not take long for them to marry.

James Mafabi, known by his friends as Jam jim said he proposed to his now wife Gemma Bevington, four days after meeting her.

The lovebirds met at a friend’s introduction party in Namakwekwe, Mbale, eastern Uganda.

“A friend of mine had requested me to come to Uganda to be part of her wedding party,” Gemma who was visiting Africa for the first time said as reported by Monitor.

Mafabi attended the party as a video editor and photographer not knowing he would meet the love of his life.

Both said they were praying for spouses not knowing it would be the day they would meet their soul mate.

“I remember I entered a room full of ladies fixing their hair. Immediately, my eyes spotted her. In my heart something told me, ‘that’s your wife’. Deep down, I was confident that she was surely going to be my wife one day. I was always praying to God for a white wife and indeed God did answer my prayer,” Mafabi said.

It was from that time they had a little chat as the party went on, and Mafabi gave Gemma his number behind a speaker.

“After meeting her at the function, we spent the evening together. We would then drive to Kampala the next day and before she flew out (to the United Kingdom) on the fourth day, I surprised her with a marriage proposal and she said yes,” he recalled.

Three months later, they started preparing for their wedding which happened on December 16, 2022.

