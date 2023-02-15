Video: “I was a nobody when I met and married my wife”- Bolanle Ninalowo recounts

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bolanle Ninalowo, a popular Nollywood actor and producer, has revealed that he met his wife, Bunmi, a successful entrepreneur, when he was 24 years old and a nobody.

Bolanle Ninalowo recently spoke with Allure Vanguard about how he met the love of his life, Bunmi, many years ago and how their parents reacted to their young relationship at the time.

He said:

Bunmi is my treasure from God. Only God can bless a man with such a jewel. I saw her in a mall 19 years ago and it’s been never to let go ever since despite our shortcomings. You can say I recognised a blessing at first sight. Our families were very supportive. Our relationship was quite similar to that of our parents, having met each other in their youth as well. They gave us their blessings and supported us whole-heartedly. Bunmi and I met when I was a nobody. I was just 24 trying to discover myself and my goals in life. We have been together since I had just a kobo and now still together as a blessed family. Though their constant display of love and affection towards one another might give the illusion of an all-time rosy love story, that isn’t the reality—and the two never fail to make this known. The duo, blessed with two lovely children, had suffered separation for two years but have obviously emerged stronger, leading a love life that makes them a constant reference point.”

On how the 19 years journey has been, Bolanle Ninalowo who is a proud father of two said: