Video: I was 5 when psquare released bizzy body – Paul Okoye’s girlfriend Ivy Ifeoma replies a curious follower

Ivy Ifeoma, an Instagram influencer and the girlfriend of Paul Okoye, has shared her age at the time Psquare’s Bizzy Body song was released.

She released a video of herself swaying and dancing to the sounds of the well-known Psquare song, “Bizzy Body.” She is well-known for her entertaining material on Tiktok.

Ivy danced to the pace of the music while wearing a black leather skirt, a white crop top, and chic Y2K sunglasses.

One curious fan couldn’t help but inquire about Ivy’s age at the time “Bizzy Body” was released as the comments came in.

Ivy responded simply, saying she was only five years old when the hit single debuted.

“How old were you when ur boo and his brother released this hit” The follower known as Vicky asked

“5” Ifeoma replied

Her admission has been met with a lot of mixed reactions with majority of people suggesting that she is too young for Paul Okoye since he was already well into in his 20s at the time he released the song.

Peep some of the reactions of people below!

One chae_bae_shey

“She is tooooo young for him … that’s child abuse”

One mizz dame22

“This lady dey kuku get reply for una u e since una no mind una business”

One Jaycee_design

“Allow this babe rest. She is Better than most of you dating people papa”

One cutie lizzv02

“Naa she fit una for this social media”