ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: I was 5 when psquare released bizzy body – Paul Okoye’s girlfriend Ivy Ifeoma replies a curious follower

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 317 1 minute read

Ivy Ifeoma, an Instagram influencer and the girlfriend of Paul Okoye, has shared her age at the time Psquare’s Bizzy Body song was released.

She released a video of herself swaying and dancing to the sounds of the well-known Psquare song, “Bizzy Body.” She is well-known for her entertaining material on Tiktok.

Ivy danced to the pace of the music while wearing a black leather skirt, a white crop top, and chic Y2K sunglasses.

One curious fan couldn’t help but inquire about Ivy’s age at the time “Bizzy Body” was released as the comments came in.

Ivy responded simply, saying she was only five years old when the hit single debuted.

“How old were you when ur boo and his brother released this hit” The follower known as Vicky asked

“5” Ifeoma replied

Her admission has been met with a lot of mixed reactions with majority of people suggesting that she is too young for Paul Okoye since he was already well into in his 20s at the time he released the song.

Peep some of the reactions of people below!

One chae_bae_shey
“She is tooooo young for him … that’s child abuse”

One mizz dame22
“This lady dey kuku get reply for una u e since una no mind una business”

One Jaycee_design
“Allow this babe rest. She is Better than most of you dating people papa”

One cutie lizzv02
“Naa she fit una for this social media”

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 317 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: “You’re such an inspiration to many young people”- Destiny Etiko hails Toyin Abraham

2 hours ago

Video: Ini Edo, Jane Mena, Uche Jombo, others celebrates Yvonne Jegede as she clocks 40

2 hours ago

Video: Paul Okoye’s girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma causes a stir as she storms UK, days after he reunited with his ex-wife

3 hours ago

Video: “She no wan gree” – Nigerians reacts as Aunty Ramota storms beauty spa

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button