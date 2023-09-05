Video: “I want to take voluntary exit”- Doyin reveals following her eviction nomination

Doyin, who is currently facing possible eviction come next Sunday, expressed tremendous sadness and loneliness in an emotional talk with fellow housemate Whitemoney.

Her disclosure includes plans for a “voluntary exit” from the Big Brother house, which has shocked fans and watchers.

Doyin admitted to feeling joyless and alienated, lamenting the lack of meaningful friendships in the house.

Doyin even discussed approaching Big Brother with a plea for a “voluntary exit” from the competition in one of her confessions.

Whitemoney sympathized with her and advised her not to make a mistake she might come to regret.