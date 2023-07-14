Video: “I want to shut her critics up” – Businessman offers N1m to chef Dammy after video of her buying roasted corn went viral

Chef Dammy has received an offer of N1 million from a Nigerian businessman who saw her receive criticism for purchasing roasted corn from a roadside vendor.

The chef could be seen waiting for her turn while standing quietly by the roadside in the viral Instagram video.

A Nigerian who saw her there recognized her and recorded her for Instagram.

Even though the celebrity chef received harsh criticism, Fekomi, a businessman, was moved enough by her plight to give her N1 million in support.

“Tag her let me send her a DM. N1 million for her. At least una go fit keep shot”, the businessman said.

@babybluee80 reacted: “@fekomi I just love you talk and do.”

@doubuzofficial said: “@fekomi she has a brand already, thanks for the 1M but if you’d put her on your brand, it might make more sense as Ekiti people would be on your palm by having Dammy with you.”

@penny_clothing_ said: “@fekomi chef Dammy abeg if dem credit you bodyguards de here for immediate pickup…no carry my work go outside.”

oluwasomidotun_ commented: “@fekomi atleast she’ll be rich more than some those chasing clout online.”

noobsquad264 reacted: “@fekomi you be nice guy, I no even know.”