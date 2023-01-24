Video: ‘I wanna go back’ – May Yul Edochie writes on her latest Instagram post, fans react
May Yul Edochie the first wife of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has made an interesting post on her verified Instagram page which has gotten her fans reacting differently.
”Happy new weeks guys.. I wanna go back.”
Eze.rosemary wrote: If you can please. If fits you well.
Cynthiabenson wrote: “Where please? Hope not what I am thinking?”
May Edochie appeals to Yul following his apology
May Yul Edochie, the first wife of actor Yul Edochie has finally reacted to his public apology to her.
In a lengthy post on her Instagram page, May appealed to him to allow them handle their issues privately as she wouldn’t want their kids to grow up and see such.
May Edochie reaffirmed that she wouldn’t be force into polygamy neither would she be numbered as it is against her religion.
“I strongly believe that mistakes area major part of human existence. It is our response to these errors that count. I’m other words, forgiveness is one thing, and righting a wrong is another.
FORGIVENESS is the highest most beautiful form of love for me. There is no love without forgiveness, and there is no forgiveness without love. Hence, my ability to forgive the mistakes of the past, present and future with respect to the issue on ground is in the interest of my mental health and inner peace.
I decided to stick to love…. Hate is too great a burden to bear. I am still very much incapable of HATING anyone,let alone the father of my children. The fact remains that anyone can choose to practice POLYGAMY, but can’t be impelled to accept what was never bargained for.
To reaffirm my stands, I will not be CAJOLED into accepting polygamy, which goes against my beliefs, faith and values.
I will not be NUMBERED in a home that we started building with love, faith, tears, hopes and prayers in a CATHOLIC marriage of 18 years following a long term premarital relationship.
This is also a passionate appeal to put an END to the constant “show” on the social media space were out kids are growing into unless it is absolutely necessary. Let’s prevent our lovely children from all the incessant drama series that might take a to on them directly or indirectly amongst their peers.
May GOD in His infinite mercy and compassion guide us all in the right direction.
Merry Christmas in advance everyone”.