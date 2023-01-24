Video: ‘I wanna go back’ – May Yul Edochie writes on her latest Instagram post, fans react

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

May had shared a throwback photo of herself in London and captioned the post

While some of her fans got the message, others presumed she meant she wants to go back to her marriage.

May Yul Edochie the first wife of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has made an interesting post on her verified Instagram page which has gotten her fans reacting differently.

The mother of four had shared a throwback photo of herself in London and captioned the post

”Happy new weeks guys.. I wanna go back.”

While some of her fans got the message, others presumed she meant she wants to go back to her marriage.

Eze.rosemary wrote: If you can please. If fits you well.

Cynthiabenson wrote: “Where please? Hope not what I am thinking?”

May Edochie appeals to Yul following his apology

May Yul Edochie, the first wife of actor Yul Edochie has finally reacted to his public apology to her.

In a lengthy post on her Instagram page, May appealed to him to allow them handle their issues privately as she wouldn’t want their kids to grow up and see such.

May Edochie reaffirmed that she wouldn’t be force into polygamy neither would she be numbered as it is against her religion.