Video: I Used to Sleep Under Ojuelegba Bridge, Sold BRT Bus Tickets Also – Singer, Oxlade

Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman, also known as Oxlade, a popular Nigerian singer and composer, has opened up about his early troubles.

The ‘Ku Lo Sa’ singer stated that he spent some time sleeping under the Ojuelegba bridge in Lagos state after fleeing his home to pursue his music career.

Oxlade claimed that his father, a lecturer, was opposing intention to pursue music, forcing him to flee and do many menial jobs to survive.

Oxlade also stated that he was more concerned in creating classical music than hit tunes, which explains why his singles continue to perform well years after their release.

He said; “Back then, I used to sleep at Ojuelegba barrack bridge sometimes. I did several menial jobs to survive. I was selling BRT tickets.”

He added; “If you don’t take your time to create some songs or create anything, it’s gonna sound rushed. If you rushed in, you rushed out.

“I am not looking for hits, I am looking for classics. I mean, ‘Away’ is four or three years old, but it’s still banging. ‘Ku Lo Sa’ is a year old, it still bangs. ‘O2’ from nowhere, it just blew up last year. These songs are old, but they still have value right now.

“I don’t want to mention names but I know of a lot of artists that dropped songs last year that blew up but they are gone now. I’m not trying to impress, I’m trying to leave a long lasting image in your head.”