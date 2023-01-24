ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: I use God beg una I’m not interested in this year BBN- Anita Joseph spills

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 6 hours ago
0 335 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • Anita who has been a proud supporter of the show and it’s housemates has pleaded with her fans to be focused on the forthcoming election
‘Stop using fasting as excuse to deprive your husband of S*x’ – Anita Joseph advises women

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has revealed why she isn’t interested in this year Big Brother reality show.

It is no longer news that the reality show premiered on Sunday, January 15th, debuting as Big Brother Titans. Since the news of the launched, many have questioned the organizer’s irrational decision. There has been some conspiracy theories that the show was massively sponsored by politicians to distract citizens from the election.

Joining many in criticizing the show, Anita Joseph stated that she isn’t interested in this year’s BBN because of the forthcoming election.

The actress, who has been a proud supporter of the show and it’s housemates, made this known on her Instagram page.

She pleaded with her fans to be focused on the forthcoming election, as their choice of candidate will determine the country’s future.

“I use God beg una I’m not interested in this year BBN inugo.
It’s election time let’s get it right, if not it will be another 8 years of Turmoil.
Ina Alu government Ani Ekpolu.
Hardship, Pain, Suffering, Corruption e plenty. I’m OBIDIENT what are you? Shallom in the highest”.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 6 hours ago
0 335 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: I’m so traumatized, I pray for people that live in the Slums – Pretty Mike reacts to Shanty Town series

51 mins ago

Video: “Bless me with a billionaire”- Uriel Oputa prays for a rich husband as she clocks her 35 [photos]

1 hour ago

Video: You Won’t Pay Rent for 1 Year-Bobrisky Finally Moving to New House, Set to ‘Dash’ Out Old House [Video]

1 hour ago

Video: Even the way he’s reading the Bible self am hearing some Ukwu in his voice- Reactions as video of Flaovur reading bible goes viral

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button