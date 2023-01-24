Video: I use God beg una I’m not interested in this year BBN- Anita Joseph spills

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Anita who has been a proud supporter of the show and it’s housemates has pleaded with her fans to be focused on the forthcoming election

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has revealed why she isn’t interested in this year Big Brother reality show.

It is no longer news that the reality show premiered on Sunday, January 15th, debuting as Big Brother Titans. Since the news of the launched, many have questioned the organizer’s irrational decision. There has been some conspiracy theories that the show was massively sponsored by politicians to distract citizens from the election.

Joining many in criticizing the show, Anita Joseph stated that she isn’t interested in this year’s BBN because of the forthcoming election.

The actress, who has been a proud supporter of the show and it’s housemates, made this known on her Instagram page.

She pleaded with her fans to be focused on the forthcoming election, as their choice of candidate will determine the country’s future.