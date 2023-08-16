Video: “I turned sand to diamond”- Nigerians freeze as Davido shows off his newly acquired diamond chain worth N577M

Superstar Afrobeats singer David Adeleke professionally known as Davido continues to disclose why he is called OBO (Omo Baba Olowo) and by extension makes his enemies green with envy.

Davido, the DMW boss, presents himself with a diamond neck chain worth N577,000,000 (£500,000) yesterday evening.

This is coming days after Davido declares himself as the man of the year as he was seen having a nice moment on the yacht in Croatia.

Davido in the video could be seen beaming with so much joy as he wears the diamond neck chain.

The video spotted on the official Instagram page of Tunde Ednut reads; “£500,000 🟰 N577,000,000

Daaaaaaamn! When there’s money, there’s money. Davido just purchased one of his most expensive diamond chains. Damn, this one is priced at £500,000.

Damn! In this era where bar no dey, some people, the era no affect them Oooo!!! Damn. On one chain? WHEN I SAY OBO!!! You saaaaaaaaaaaaaaay?”

Watch the video below (swipe to view more);

Reacting to the post;

josephmomodu: Money is gooooood.

marley_skyprince: If you are a real fan of OBO let me see your timeless emojis.

hayuurr: When you make plenty money, don’t forget to spend it on yourself. Vanity sef sweet wella🚶🏻.

chyddo: Davido is the most expensive artiste in Nigeria, bro is living luxury, not saying that others aren’t doing their thing but no one is seeing Davido in the jewelry Department.

b.o.d__republic: They money you need, someone has it seated comfortable in their account, this life is funny.

deejayneptune: OBO carry somebody house put for neck.. E choke 🔥.