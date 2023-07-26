Video: “I tried talking to them but they refused”- Praiz, others react as Teddy A shares video of him being arrested

Teddy A recently shared a video of himself being arrested on his Instagram page.

Tope Adenibuyan, better known as Teddy A, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, has caused a stir online with his latest video.

The reality star posts a video of himself being arrested on his Instagram page.

Though the reality star didn’t say much about it, Teddy only asked to be heard in his caption.

“Hear me out”, he wrote.*

Netizens Reactions…

Taking to his comment section, his co-reality star, Praiz expressed disappointment in him.

“Why did you do it? I’m disappointed”.

One Bi Benard wrote, “You go sleep for that cell boss until you being that Caicedo

One Ni Grade wrote, “If ‘Cam I know my offense’ was a person

One Shewenzi wrote, “Can I know my offense???

One Ojulewa Studio wrote, “It’s well. I tried talking to them but they refused. It hasn’t gotten to this.. am coming back now Teddy, they think na only them sabi

One DJ Ruphy wrote “Justice for Teddy”

One Mamalistic wrote, “Who gets arrested and posts it?