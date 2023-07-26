ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “I tried talking to them but they refused”- Praiz, others react as Teddy A shares video of him being arrested

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 days ago
0 325 1 minute read

  • Teddy A recently shared a video of himself being arrested on his Instagram page.

Tope Adenibuyan, better known as Teddy A, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, has caused a stir online with his latest video.

The reality star posts a video of himself being arrested on his Instagram page.

Though the reality star didn’t say much about it, Teddy only asked to be heard in his caption.

“Hear me out”, he wrote.*

Netizens Reactions…

Taking to his comment section, his co-reality star, Praiz expressed disappointment in him.

“Why did you do it? I’m disappointed”.

One Bi Benard wrote, “You go sleep for that cell boss until you being that Caicedo

One Ni Grade wrote, “If ‘Cam I know my offense’ was a person

One Shewenzi wrote, “Can I know my offense???

One Ojulewa Studio wrote, “It’s well. I tried talking to them but they refused. It hasn’t gotten to this.. am coming back now Teddy, they think na only them sabi

One DJ Ruphy wrote “Justice for Teddy”

One Mamalistic wrote, “Who gets arrested and posts it?

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 days ago
0 325 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: Skitmaker Cute Abiola Reacts as Police Threatened to Arrest Him After Wearing Uniform in His Viral Skits

1 hour ago

Video: Instagram Suspends Davido’s Alleged Pregnant Side Chick, Anita Brown’s Account, Hours After Losing Twitter Account

2 hours ago

BBnaija Star, Nengi Hampson Stuns In New Gorgeous Photos

2 hours ago

“With my money, I can get any woman I want” – Whitemoney brags

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button