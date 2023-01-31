ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “I tried not to cry”- Bimbo Ademoye writes a heartfelt note to her 4-year-old nephew

  • Bimbo Ademoye wrote an emotional letter to him in a lengthy post on her Instagram page as she thought back on his previous four years.

Bimbo Ademoye, a Nollywood actress, is celebrating the birthday of her nephew, who turns 4 today, January 30, 2023.

Bimbo said a strong word of prayer for him, expressing her love for him.

“I tried not to cry. But whew, I’d need more packs of tissue.
Four years! How are you already 4 papa. So smart, so accommodating, so giving, so friendly. 4? Your mommy just had you yesterday.

I’m sooooo in love with being your aunty. My sweet angel, I honestly cannot believe you’re four. Where did all the time go. I’m so grateful to God for keeping you healthy. I know you can’t read this message now, but I’d leave it on the internet till whenever you can.

