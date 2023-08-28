ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “I took some time off to be a Father”-Rapper Phyno writes as he welcomes baby [Photo]

Chibuzo Nelson Azubuike, better known as Phyno, a Nigerian rapper, has given birth.

Phyno, famed for his indigenous music, made the announcement on his Facebook page on Monday.

“I took some time off to be a Father and also work on new music / Album and it’s been a wholesome experience,”

“Now it’s time to get back to what I do best. ❤️. NEW MUSIC OUT THIS FRIDAY . PRE-SAVE LINK IN MY BIO.” he captioned a photo of himself cradling a baby.

Phyno started his music career as a producer in 2003, and is renowned for rapping in the Igbo language.

