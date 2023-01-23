ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “I took a break from the industry because I had Bell’s palsy” – Chidi Mokeme opens up [Video]

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 15 hours ago
0 359 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • In an interview with Channels Television, Chidi Mokeme revealed that he was battling Bell’s Palsy.
  • Likening the infection to stroke, Chidi revealed that it affected one side of his face, and as an actor, he couldn’t make public appearance.

Nollywood actor, Chidi Mokeme has opened up on why he took a break from the movie industry.

Kemi Filani reports that from some while, the legendary actor was absent from the movie industry and spotlight.

In an interview with Channels Television, Chidi Mokeme revealed that he was battling Bell’s Palsy.

Bell’s palsy may be a reaction to a viral infection. It rarely occurs more than once. It is a sudden weakness in the muscles on one half of the face.

Likening the infection to stroke, Chidi revealed that it affected one side of his face, and as an actor, he couldn’t make public appearance.

To worsen things, doctors said the infection was something that is incurable and didn’t have treatment.

“I have been off the scene for a while after we did the promotional tour for 76. Before that when we were preparing to go to the UK on a trip for British International Film Festival. I came down with something called Bell’s Palsy. It comes like a stroke and affects one side of your face and this was something the doctor said was incurable they didn’t know what caused it and how to treat it.

As an actor you can imagine what I was going through”.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 15 hours ago
0 359 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: “She talking about the ring, take note Wiz”- Reactions as Wizkid’s baby mama creates a wish list

5 hours ago

Video: Ladies intentionally go for BBNaija to get customers for their kpekus – Nedu Wazobia says

6 hours ago

Video: Jay Z’s gonna be happy now- Reactions as Charles Okocha gets from hospital 1 week after ghastly car accident [Video]

6 hours ago

Video: “I love it” – Regina Daniels shows off the bundles of cash she received from her husband while on movie set [Video]

6 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button