Video: “I took a break from the industry because I had Bell’s palsy” – Chidi Mokeme opens up [Video]

In an interview with Channels Television, Chidi Mokeme revealed that he was battling Bell’s Palsy.

Likening the infection to stroke, Chidi revealed that it affected one side of his face, and as an actor, he couldn’t make public appearance.

Nollywood actor, Chidi Mokeme has opened up on why he took a break from the movie industry.

Kemi Filani reports that from some while, the legendary actor was absent from the movie industry and spotlight.

Bell’s palsy may be a reaction to a viral infection. It rarely occurs more than once. It is a sudden weakness in the muscles on one half of the face.

To worsen things, doctors said the infection was something that is incurable and didn’t have treatment.