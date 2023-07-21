ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “I told Nicki Minaj that she empowered me to stand up to my teachers” – Ayra Starr

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 340 1 minute read

Ayra Starr, a gifted singer from Nigeria known for her soulful voice and alluring melodies, shared a touching phone conversation she had with Nicki Minaj, a revered American-Trinidadian rapper.

The 21-year-old singer, whose real name is Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, expressed her utmost admiration for Nicki Minaj in an exclusive interview with Teen Vogue, citing the global icon as a significant influence on her life and artistic journey.

Nicki Minaj’s music played a significant role in helping Ayra Starr, who was born and raised in Nigeria, develop her self-confidence and give her the courage to take on challenges head-on, including defying her teachers.

The “Bloody Samaritan” crooner shared that the opportunity to have a personal conversation with her role model felt surreal and overwhelming.

She said;

“I was on a call with Nicki Minaj…. She doesn’t understand how much I love her. I grew up listening to her. I was like, ‘You made me feel confident. Because of you, I could tell my teachers no!”

“Being signed to Mavin was definitely one of the best things to happen to me as an artiste,” Ayra starr added.

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 340 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Reactions trail after Deborah Enenche shared photo of her husband ironing her clothes

18 seconds ago

Burna Boy Is Class, Sometimes, I Learn Music Writing From Him – Omah Lay says

13 mins ago

I Don’t Have A Billion Dollar In My Account, I Just Choose To Be Happy _ BlessingCeo

27 mins ago

I Wish I Can Unmeet Some People I Let Into My Life, Some Don’t Deserve To Know My Name – Chichi

38 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button