Video: “I told Nicki Minaj that she empowered me to stand up to my teachers” – Ayra Starr

Ayra Starr, a gifted singer from Nigeria known for her soulful voice and alluring melodies, shared a touching phone conversation she had with Nicki Minaj, a revered American-Trinidadian rapper.

The 21-year-old singer, whose real name is Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, expressed her utmost admiration for Nicki Minaj in an exclusive interview with Teen Vogue, citing the global icon as a significant influence on her life and artistic journey.

Nicki Minaj’s music played a significant role in helping Ayra Starr, who was born and raised in Nigeria, develop her self-confidence and give her the courage to take on challenges head-on, including defying her teachers.

The “Bloody Samaritan” crooner shared that the opportunity to have a personal conversation with her role model felt surreal and overwhelming.

She said;

“I was on a call with Nicki Minaj…. She doesn’t understand how much I love her. I grew up listening to her. I was like, ‘You made me feel confident. Because of you, I could tell my teachers no!”

“Being signed to Mavin was definitely one of the best things to happen to me as an artiste,” Ayra starr added.