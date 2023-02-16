ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “I thought this man is sick; my whole back hurts” – Bobrisky laments following Valentine’s night with lover

  • Bobrisky who recently got an early valentine’s gift from his secret lover, revealed that he had spent the the night at his place.
  • According to him, he had thought that his lover was sick but was surprised by his strength in bed.
Bobrisky reveals how he paid N6M for a flight to Dubai just to take pictures

Controversial transvestite, Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye alias Bobrisky has gone online to lament over his lover’s unexpected virility on romantic night.

The Lagos socialite who recently got an early valentine’s gift from his secret lover, revealed that he had spent the the night at his place.

According to him, he had thought that his lover was sick but was surprised by his strength in bed.

He added that he would have to run back to his place tomorrow as he’s exhausted following the whole intense activity.

He wrote:

“God knows I’m tired !!!! All my back is paining me. I thought dis man is sick. He keep shouting baby you are sweet I’m tired ade 4am. I’m running back to my house tomorrow. Damn don’t know where he got his strength from”

