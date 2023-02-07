Video: I teared up seeing you walk down the aisle, Where is your ring tho? -Mixed reactions as Lizzy Jay weds colleague [Photos/Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Congratulatory messages are pouring in for actress, Lizzy Jay and her male colleague, Baba Alariya as they reportedly wed.

The actress cum entertainer, in a joint Instagram post with Baba Alariya, shared stunning wedding photos.

“And the Journey begins”.

Jide Awobona wrote, “Beautiful

Alesh Sanni wrote, “Abeg I need more rice. That one una share no reach my takeaway

Yetunde Bakare wrote, “Absolutely beautiful

Recounting the beautiful ceremony, Taiwo Adeyemi wrote, “I remember how I was tearing up seeing you walk the aisle! So beautiful.

