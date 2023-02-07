ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: I teared up seeing you walk down the aisle, Where is your ring tho? -Mixed reactions as Lizzy Jay weds colleague [Photos/Video]

Congratulatory messages are pouring in for actress, Lizzy Jay and her male colleague, Baba Alariya as they reportedly wed.

The actress cum entertainer, in a joint Instagram post with Baba Alariya, shared stunning wedding photos.

Leaving her fans confused, Lizzy stated that their journey to forever has begun.

“And the Journey begins”.

Some of her colleagues fueled the marriage rumours as they congratulated the couple on their blissful union.

Jide Awobona wrote, “Beautiful

Alesh Sanni wrote, “Abeg I need more rice. That one una share no reach my takeaway

Yetunde Bakare wrote, “Absolutely beautiful

Recounting the beautiful ceremony, Taiwo Adeyemi wrote, “I remember how I was tearing up seeing you walk the aisle! So beautiful.

However it seems the couple are only teasing a movie project as Baba Alariya recently welcomed a child.

57 mins ago
