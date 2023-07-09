Video: “I Stepped On So Many Women’s Toes” Actor, Sule Suebebe Begs For Forgiveness

Sule Suebebe, also known as Suebebe in Nollywood, has made a plea to the women he offended in his childhood and youthful days.

In a video that has gone viral, the Yorba actor begs forgiveness from his harem of ladies that he has dated.

Suebebe revealed in a viral video shared online by clergyman, Pastor Agbala Gabriel, that he stomped on a lot of people’s toes when he was younger, especially when he was still a singer.

The actor took responsibility for his conduct in the heartfelt video. The Yoruba actor claimed that in his youth, he had an inconceivable amount of lovers and had no idea who he had insulted.

He disclosed that he married a lady abroad and they both had children together and he can’t even see them again.

Suebebe stated that he would have loved to prostrate as a way of seeking forgiveness but he can’t because of his poor health.

Apologizing to his wives and girlfriends, he asked them to forgive him and pray for him.

The veteran is currently battling health issues and can’t walk.

Luckily for him, many Nigerians including the clergyman have donated over N9 million to him. Some even went as far as promising to send him monthly upkeep. A two-bedroom apartment is currently under construction for him.