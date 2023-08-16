Video: “I sold some of my properties to produce Jagun Jagun” Femi Adebayo reveals

Femi Adebayo Salami, a Nollywood actor and filmmaker, has revealed the lengths he went to bring his latest film, Jagun Jagun, to life.

In a press interview, the box office King confessed that he sold his assets to fund the film because he did not want to seek assistance from financial institutions or individuals.

He revealed that Jagun Jagun is a multi-billion-naira project, but he cannot reveal how much he spent on funding the initiative.

“Jagun Jagun is a multi-billion-naira project and I can’t say the exact amount I spent on it on shooting

I used the proceeds of Agbeshinkole to produce Jagun Jagun. I was working on not getting funded by finance houses and individuals. At a point, I was out of finance and because I had faith that the project would work, I sold my properties”.

Elsewhere in the interview, he revealed that his worst nightmare is how to beat Jagun Jagun in his next project.

When he did King of Thieves, he knew he was going to beat it with his next project, but now he doesn’t have such confidence.

“My worst nightmare is that I have to be at Jagun Jagun with my next production”.

Femi also spoke on how he built the warrior school from scratch.

“We built from scratch the warrior school. We were forced with the challenge of purchasing that land, we wanted to own the land. And at a point, we had an agreement and paid for it, but the children of the owner of the land changed their minds about the land sale. We have built the school halfway when the children who came from Lagos told us to stop. They were ready to destroy all that we built and that held us up for almost a week, going to the Police station and Obas appealing to them and we were told to only shoot there and not buy it.

Speaking about his inspiration, he said, “What inspired the story of Jagun Jagun is the youth and environment of Nigeria.

I wanted to pass across a social message to the youths and wanted to do it culturally”.