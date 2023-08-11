Video: I Slept with Toyin Abraham’s Husband, Odunlade Adekola, Mr Latin, Femi Adebayo, Lere Paimo & Others – Lizzy Anjorin Reveals

Lizzy Anjorin, a popular Nollywood actress, sets the internet ablaze following a shocking revelation he made in a video shared online.

Lizzy Anjorin, who currently splits her time between the United States (Florida) and Nigeria, has caused a sensation online by revealing the names of the men she has slept with in the film industry.

Lizzy Anjorin’s reply comes after she was accused of sleeping with Toyin Abraham’s husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi. It should be noted that Lizzy Anjorin and Toyin Abraham have not been on good terms for some time.

In response to the allegations that she slept with Toyin Abraham’s spouse, Lizzy Anjorin, a mother of one who is married to Lateef Lawal, chose to list the men she had slept with.

Lizzy Anjorin in the video confirms that she has slept with Toyin Abraham’s husband Kolawole Ajeyemi while adding that he is well known by the name Awilo in Abeokuta.

She added that she slept with Kolawole Ajeyemi and her male colleague, Ijebu on the same day.

Speaking further, Lizzy Anjorin stated that she has also slept with Femi Adebayo, Odunlade Adekola, Mr Latin, Lere Paimo, and Sanyeri.

She noted that she slept with all these actors without having issues with their wives and she doesn’t know the big deal with Toyin Abraham’s husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi.

Watch the video below;