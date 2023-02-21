ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: I single-handedly took Afrobeats to great heights – Speed Darlington opines

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 59 mins ago
0 307 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • Speedy as he is fondly said he contributed more significantly to the genre than Grammy winning artiste, Burna Boy.
  • He lamented that many Afrobeats artiste have not done as much as him yet they are more recognised and celebrated.
“I can’t do anything without rap lines intruding into my thoughts” – Speedy Darlington cries out [Video]

US-based Nigerian singer and rapper, Darlington Okoye popularly known as Speed Darlington, has said that he pushed Afrobeats to great heights.

Speedy as he is fondly said he contributed more significantly to the genre tha Grammy winning artiste, Burna Boy.

The controversial musician stated this during a recent episode of Be Grounded podcast as he noted that he is also a music producer.

According to him, most of the songs he released were produced by him, including the track with Zlatan Ibile titled I’m In love With My Hand.

Speed Darlington lamented that many Afrobeats artiste have not done as much as him yet they are more recognised and celebrated.

He noted that there is no way he will celebrate after seeing colleagues that he knows he’s better than, getting more work and growing bigger.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 59 mins ago
0 307 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: “How Regina Daniels and her husband changed my smile during my painful journey” -Halima Abubakar pens appreciation post

59 mins ago

Video: “Give yourself enough respect to walk away”- Mide Martins shares deep message on relationship

1 hour ago

Video: “Bring your own children to cause trouble” -Yul Edochie tells politicians ahead of election

1 hour ago

Video: E be like wetin Nedu talk na true – Reactions as Influencer, Papaya Ex flaunts her seven iPhones

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button