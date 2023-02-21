Video: I single-handedly took Afrobeats to great heights – Speed Darlington opines

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

US-based Nigerian singer and rapper, Darlington Okoye popularly known as Speed Darlington, has said that he pushed Afrobeats to great heights.

The controversial musician stated this during a recent episode of Be Grounded podcast as he noted that he is also a music producer.

According to him, most of the songs he released were produced by him, including the track with Zlatan Ibile titled I’m In love With My Hand.

Speed Darlington lamented that many Afrobeats artiste have not done as much as him yet they are more recognised and celebrated.

He noted that there is no way he will celebrate after seeing colleagues that he knows he’s better than, getting more work and growing bigger.