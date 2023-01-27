Video: I should be using Sir for you but you don’t even have a house to your name- Papaya Ex replies Nedu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Controversial OAP, Nedu, has continued to remain controversial in recent times over a trending episode from his podcast.

He made a comment about social media influencer Papaya Ex on his show, and she went online to drag him.

Papaya did not take his words lightly and she made sure to lambaste him in a post that has also gone viral.

According to Papaya, she is one to stay in her lane and not involve herself in issues and if people do not pick on her, her name will not be out there.

She then went ahead to ask why Nedu felt the need to mention her name in his podcast.

She described him as a 40-year-old man who is clowning on social media and then asked him if he doesn’t have a wife or kids to take care of.

According to Papaya, she should have been addressing Nedu by adding ‘sir’ to his name but he has lost it.

She went ahead to call him a fool at 40 and also dragged his co-host, Toun, for inserting herself in the drama.

Papaya noted that nobody is responsible for Nedu’s misfortune and that despite him seeing everything about other people, he could not see his wife giving him another man’s child.