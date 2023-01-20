ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “I shot Zazoo for free, without mentioning a word”- TG Omori hits back at Portable

“Na ritualist you dey shoot video for” – Portable rants as TG Omori billed him $50,000 for music video

Ace music video director,ThankGod Omori Jesam Smith, otherwise known as TG Omori has Portable screaming at the top of his lungs after he billed him an outrageous about for a music video.

Most players in the music industry are well aware that ThankGod Omori Jesam Smith, otherwise known as TG Omori is not cheap.

The ace music director knows his onions and is never afraid to declare his worth any day; anytime. However, when Portable approached him for a music video shoot, it turned into chaos.

Apparently, Omori has billed Portable the sum of $50,000 to get the job done. This prompted the street singer to ask if he was about to shoot the video for a ritualist after charging such an outrageous amount.

The chat exchange between the duo is now trending on social media.

PORTABLE WROTE:
DIRECTOR X DON STRESS ME. WHO GO HELP YOU NO GO STRESS YOU”

TG Omori replies Portable

Replying on the micro blogging platform, Twitter, TG Omori told those close to the singer to let him know that he shot ‘Zazoo’ for free.

He stressed on how he shot the video without collecting a dime, and yet keeping mute over it.

TG Omori mocked Portable for having a video without the knowledge of how the video was shot. Yet, he is calling him out over a discounted price.

“Somebody tell Portable Zazoo was a free video. Did it without ever mentioning a word. Bruh has a video and never knew how it came about. But hsi calling me out for a discounted price.

