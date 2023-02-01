Video: “I see why Big Whiz chills with you”- Reactions trail Osas Ighodaro Banging Bikini Photo [Photos]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nollywood actress, Osas Ighodaro, has shared new bikini photos of herself on Instagram.

The photos were shared with a watermelon emoji by a mother of one who is currently in the United States.

Netizens praised Ighodaro for her well-sculpted body in response to the photos.

Real warri pikin; “Osas Osas how many times I call you.”

Fatimah; “Even though am not a man you enter my eyes baby.”

Don’t; “I see why Big Whiz chills with you.”

Tor; “You too fyne. You are like the most beautiful celebrity in Nigeria.”

Diego; “Benin girls too fine.”

Celebrities; “Now I know why Edo State is called the heartbeat of the nation.”

Ohema; “Osas body should be used as a template for body sculpture.”

Cuisine; “If you know you zoomed ask for forgiveness.”

Adaeze; “Body is bodying and skin is skining.”

Elizabeth; “Body!!!”

A new video of actress Osas Ighodaro having fun with singer Wizkid at a club with Wande Coal has sparked dating rumors.

Recall that weeks ago, Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro couldn’t stop grinning as singer, Wizkid kept her company.

The single mum of one met with the Grammy singer and was surprised at his comic personality.

In a clip going viral, Osas could be seen laughing as the father of four entertains her with his joke.

Osas revealed that Wizkid got jokes on her. “Wow!! Indeed!! Ayo got jokes on me, lol!!”.

Now sharing a new video of them in a club, Osas Ighodaro wrote “My guys, WIzkid and Wande Coal”